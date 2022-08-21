One dead, one seriously hurt in separate overnight crashes

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Gisborne and another person is reported to be seriously injured following a crash in Auckland.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene of a collision at Ormond Road in Mangapapa, Gisborne, about 9.30pm on Saturday.

This morning they said a person injured in that crash had died.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

In Albany on Auckland's North Shore, a crash involving a car and a pedestrian was reported to police around 10.05pm last night.

One person was reported to have been seriously injured in that incident, which occurred near the intersection of the Albany Highway and Oteha Valley Road.