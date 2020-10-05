Monday, 5 October 2020

Only 23 invoices paid for managed isolation fees

    Almost nine out of 10 of all applications to waive managed isolation charges have been approved.

    A fees scheme ranging from $3100 for one person to $5000 for a family of four was introduced on 11 August.

    Only 23 invoices - totalling $72,000 - were paid by hotel guests in the first seven weeks. Payments are due 90 days after the invoice date, so none are currently overdue.

    The charges apply to New Zealanders returning from holidays abroad and critical overseas workers. They also apply to New Zealanders who visit from overseas for less than three months.

    A spokesperson for Managed Isolation and Quarantine said it had approved 474 payment exemptions out of 538 it had decided so far.

    Most applications (496) were made on the grounds of special circumstances, for example attending a funeral or visiting a close relative who is seriously ill.

    The remainder (42) were made on the grounds of undue financial hardship.

