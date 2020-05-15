Police Deputy Commissioner announces retirement

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement. Photo: NZ Herald

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement has announced his retirement after 42 years at NZ police.

Clement, who has been the deputy commissioner for national operations since 2014, said he would retire at the end of June.

He also led the organisation's management of firearms law reform after the 15 March terror attack, including the buy-back scheme, and played a key role in the response to the Whakaari / White Island eruption.

In a statement he said he was incredibly proud of police and what the organisation represented.

"Most of all I have had the pleasure of working with great people who do incredible work for New Zealand."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster thanked Clement for his "enormous contribution over more than four decades".

"In all his roles, integrity has been his hallmark," Coster said.

"I wish Mike all the best for a well-earned and happy retirement with his family, who have had to share him with us for so long."

Clement has worked in the undercover programme and on high-profile investigations including that examining historical sexual allegations against former and serving police officers.

He also served overseas, including on a United Nations mission to Jamaica, a homicide investigation in the Solomon Islands and capacity-building in the Pacific.

Clement had been tipped to replace the previous Police Commissioner, Mike Bush, who stepped down from the role last month.

Just ahead of Coster's appointment to the role, Police Minister Stuart Nash confirmed the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) had investigated Clement.

The IPCA said its report would not be made public and it would be making no further comment.