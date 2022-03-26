Police: 'groups' involved in Gisborne woman's death

Armed police are blocking the street where the body was found. Photo: RNZ / Tom Kitchin

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a woman on a Gisborne street.

Officers found the 36-year-old dead in Titoki St when they were called to reports of a fight overnight.

They are still trying to work out exactly what happened.

"Police are still seeking those involved and want to reassure the public that we are committed to locating this offender/s," Police area manager sergeant Daniel Kirksaid in a statement.

"We believe this includes specific groups of people and it's not believed there is any risk to the wider public."

The scene is being examined today.