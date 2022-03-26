Saturday, 26 March 2022

Police: 'groups' involved in Gisborne woman's death

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ

    Armed police are blocking the street where the body was found. Photo: RNZ / Tom Kitchin
    Armed police are blocking the street where the body was found. Photo: RNZ / Tom Kitchin
    Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a woman on a Gisborne street.

    Officers found the 36-year-old dead in Titoki St when they were called to reports of a fight overnight.

    They are still trying to work out exactly what happened.

    "Police are still seeking those involved and want to reassure the public that we are committed to locating this offender/s," Police area manager sergeant Daniel Kirksaid in a statement.

    "We believe this includes specific groups of people and it's not believed there is any risk to the wider public."

    The scene is being examined today.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter