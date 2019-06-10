Robbers with baseball bat target two bars, KFC in Chch

One person has been arrested this morning after a series of robberies in Christchurch last night.

At 9.45pm, two men attempted to rob a bar Little Brown Jug in Bryndwr, but left empty-handed.

About 10pm two men entered the Celtic Arms Inn in Spreydon, armed with a baseball bat and a knife.

Half an hour later, one man entered the KFC restaurant near Christchurch Airport armed with a baseball bat.

In the latter two robberies, the offenders left with the tills, and in all three cases they were wearing black balaclavas and fled in a silver sedan.

One offender was consistently described as wearing a grey hoodie.

Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with aggravated robbery. Further charges are likely.

Police are still seeking a second male offender. Anyone with relevant information, or who has seen a silver sedan with no registration plates, is urged to call 111.