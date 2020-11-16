Sportsman applies for Supreme Court to hear name suppression case

A prominent sportsman named in a criminal drug syndicate trial has asked the Supreme Court to consider his case.

The sportsman was a connected person in the trial of a trio of men convicted and jailed for importing methamphetamine from California in 2017.

At trial, the Crown said a series of encrypted messages showed the sportsman was involved through transporting and changing currency.

Although he was the subject of police interest, authorties did not speak to him, did not execute a search warrant and have never charged him.

The sportsman has fought to keep his identity secret for close to two years but has failed to convince both the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Legal judgments from these courts have affirmed the legitimate public interest in knowing the man's identity while also highlighting any allegations against him are just that - allegations.

The Court of Appeal had granted the sportsman interim name suppression pending the filing of an application to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Today, a representative from the Supreme Court confirmed the man's lawyer had filed that application, which means name suppression will continue until further order of the court.

The Supreme Court's decision will likely take some months.