Wednesday, 24 June 2020

St John cuts 100 jobs, assures continued ambo service

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ

    St John is cutting 100 jobs in a bid to save $30 million as its financial issues haves worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The ambulance service is 70 percent funded. It said it was facing a large deficit for the coming year, even before the pandemic.

    St John chief executive Peter Bradley said no frontline ambulance jobs would go under the plan, although staff who left may not be replaced.

    He said people could still have faith an ambulance would arrive if need be.

    Job cuts affect those on executive and management teams and support roles.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg