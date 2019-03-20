Teen jailed for two years for one-punch killing

An Auckland teenager has been sentenced to two years in jail for the one-punch death of a security guard.

Goran Milosavljevic was punched in the head at the Papakura Countdown in May while trying to stop 17-year-old Sydney man Jayden Kokiri stealing a charity donation box and a box of raisins.

He died in hospital the following day.

Now 18, Kokiri pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December and appeared in the High Court in Auckland for sentencing this morning.

In victim impact statements read to the court Mr Milosavljevic's two sons wrote of how they had moved from Serbia to be with their father in 2017.

The eldest son, now 20, said he was still broken by his father's death and would always have a hole his heart.

Judge Pheroze Jagose sentenced Kokiri to two years' imprisonment, however gave leave for it to be replaced by home detention if a suitable property could be found.