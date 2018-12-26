Teen's death hits community hard - Mayor

The death of a 17-year-old boy, whose vehicle plunged off a bridge yesterday, has hit the community hard, says the Mayor of Whanganui.

The teenager's four-wheel-drive went off the side of the Victoria Avenue Bridge near Anzac Parade and into the Whanganui River, just after 12am on Christmas morning.

His body was pulled from the river in the afternoon.

Mayor of Whanganui Hamish McDouall says the community is deeply upset about the young man's death, especially because it happened on Christmas Day.

He said many people are additionally saddened to think of the boy's age and the fact his death occurred in the river.

Police are still hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information should get in touch with Whanganui Police on (06) 349 0600.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.