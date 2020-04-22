Thirty Air NZ staff have tested positive for Covid-19

Air NZ says 30 of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Supplied

Air New Zealand has confirmed that 30 of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with 25 of them now recovered.

In a statement, the airline said the remaining five are currently recovering at home.

"It is important to note that not all of these cases are linked to employment at Air NZ, and not all are air crew."

Air New Zealand said it had not had a positive case in 12 days, with just one positive case confirmed since 1 April.

"Our medical team are actively managing all cases, providing assistance to those impacted and advice to our employees on how to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19.

"In late March we identified that layovers in Los Angeles presented a slightly heightened risk and as a consequence all crew returning from this destination have been required to self-isolate for 14 days."

Today Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were six new confirmed cases of Covid-19, three of which were from overseas travel. One more person has died.