Monday, 20 December 2021

Traveller taken to hospital from MIQ leaves without discharge

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ

    A traveller who was taken to Middlemore Hospital from a managed isolation facility at midnight on Sunday has not returned to MIQ.

    In a statement, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said while the person had twice tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival into the country, it was important they complete their isolation.

    The patient later left the Emergency Department about 2am.

    The NRHCC said the person was not discharged and police were notified at 2.25am.

    Police are working to locate the person.

    RNZ

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter