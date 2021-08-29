Sunday, 29 August 2021

Two arrested after alleged car thefts, property damage

    Two youths have been taken into custody after an early morning crime spree across Christchurch.

    Police say two cars were stolen before 6am today.

    The first was taken from the Hoon Hay area, before it was ditched, and a second car taken.

    The police were then called to an attempted burglary in Rolleston, south of the city.

    Although the offenders fled the scene, they returned and allegedly used the car to damage property.

    Just before 7am, the car was spotted by police on Rolleston Drive, but it failed to stop.

    It eventually came to a stop almost 30 kilometres away. The youths were taken into custody and the stolen car has caught fire.

