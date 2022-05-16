Video of Buffalo shooting banned in NZ

The livestream video of the latest fatal mass shooting in the United States has been banned in New Zealand.

Acting chief censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced the ban this morning.

It follows the shooter's written manifesto being banned yesterday.

The white supremacist livestreamed as he killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York.

Ablett-Hampson said the almost seven minute video has an interim classification of objectionable.

He said it depicted acts of extreme violence and cruelty and was comparable with the livestream of the 2019 mosque attacks.