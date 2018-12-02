Worker who was buried in hole dies

Photo: RNZ

An Auckland construction worker taken to hospital after being buried in a three-metre hole has died.

Emergency services were called to the worksite at the Harbourview Heights subdivision in Papakura just before 1pm on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency said they had to dig the man out using shovels and hand tools.

He was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital, but died yesterday evening.

WorkSafe has been notified and is making inquiries.