Workers find human remains in Northland forest

Police have spent the day at an isolated forestry block in Northland where human remains have been found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell from Northland police said they were told yesterday that forestry workers had found skeletal remains in Diggers Valley, south of Kaitaia.

It appeared the remains had been at the site for some time, however, the exact amount of time had still not been determined, he said.

The remains will be taken to a pathologist in Whangārei for examination.

Dalzell said the remains were believed to be those of a man and police are working to try and establish his identity.

"While these enquiries are ongoing, police won't be speculating around the possible identity of the deceased."

Last week a member of the public found human remains on Leithfield Beach in North Canterbury.

Police said they belonged to an adult. Officers spent several days scouring the coastline.

Police are working with the coroner to formally identify the remains and determine the cause of death, a spokesperson said yesterday.