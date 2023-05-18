Road rage shooting: Car found, shooter still at large

Armed police stand guard at the Z petrol station in Sandringham, Auckland after the shooting on Tuesday night. Photo: NZ Herald

The hatchback central to the road rage shooting in Sandringham has been recovered from a South Auckland address last night, police confirm.

A manhunt was under way after a 15-year-old girl was shot following a road rage incident on an Auckland motorway.

Police had been working to piece together the events of the late-night incident on Tuesday which ended when the vehicle with its rear window shattered by a bullet stopped at a St Lukes petrol station, its occupants seeking refuge after being pursued several kilometres.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend of Auckland City CIB said last night police executed a search warrant at a property on Kelvyn Grove, Hillpark.

"Pleasingly, I can confirm the vehicle of interest in this investigation - the grey Mazda Axela - has been located and recovered at this address."

Residents near the Hillpark address were not required to be evacuated during the search warrant last night, Friend said.

"No arrests have been made at this stage, however, the investigation is continuing.

"Police reassure the community that our investigation team is working to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account."

A CCTV phase was already under way as part of the ongoing investigation, Friend said.

"Police would like to acknowledge those who have been contacting us as a result of our appeals. We continue to ask anyone who witnessed the events of Tuesday night to contact Police."

The teenage victim in the incident had been discharged from the hospital, and police were continuing to ensure support for her and her family, he said.

"We will continue to provide further updates as the investigation progresses."

Friend said there would be people in the community who knew who the occupants of the car were on Tuesday night.

"It’s time to do the right thing and contact the police if they have information."

Police can be contacted through 105 phone service quoting the file number 230516/7840.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.