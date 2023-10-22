Road toll rises in horror start to Labour Weekend

Photo: RNZ

Six people have died and several more are injured in what has been a horror start to Labour Weekend on New Zealand roads claim.

The official holiday weekend road toll period began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

It currently stands at three after a cyclist died in Waitati, Dunedin last night. Three other deaths occurred before 4pm on Friday

Police said the cyclist's crash was reported about 6pm on Mt Cargill Rd. Emergency services attended but the cyclist died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Earlier in the weekend, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Waipapa, Northland.

The incident occurred about 3.30am yesterday on Onekura Rd. Inquiries are under way.

One person then died yesterday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on SH26 between Te Aroha and Paeroa, in the North Island.

It followed the deaths of three people in crashes on Friday as New Zealanders hit the roads for the long weekend.

Police yesterday reported a motorcyclist injured on Friday afternoon in a crash in Taihape, north of Palmerston North, died.

The crash between a car and motorbike occurred on State Highway 1 and was reported to police at 3.40pm.

“The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a critical condition and later died,” police said.

Earlier, two people died and at least four others were injured on Friday afternoon.

One of those who died was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles in Northland at the intersection of SH1 and Shoemaker Rd at Waipū just before 2pm on Friday, police said.

“Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene ... four other people have received injuries ranging from serious to minor and have been transported to hospital,” police said at the time.

The first death occurred after a two-vehicle crash on SH3 between Maxwell Station and Pukerimu Rds near Pākaraka, Whanganui, at 1.30pm on Friday, police said.

“One person died at the scene, with another was transported to hospital in a serious condition”, a spokesperson said.

In 2022, five people died over Labour weekend, with six deaths in 2021, eight in 2020, and two in 2019.