Road worker critical after being hit by speeding vehicle

A road worker has been critically injured after being hit by a car being driven “at speed” through a Waikato work site, police say.

The incident just after midday followed an altercation at a nearby business shortly before where police believe the driver had threatened and assaulted staff.

The driver was in an SUV when the road worker was struck, police said in a media statement.

“Roading contractors were working in Dunlop Rd, Waharoa, with safety measures in place, when a white Haval SUV drove through the work site at speed, striking one of the roading crew.

“Police believe that the driver of the vehicle had been involved in an altercation at a nearby commercial premises a short time earlier, where he had threatened and assaulted staff prior to driving off at speed.”

A man has since been arrested and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, police said.

The 28-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

However, police still want to hear from anyone with information.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area at the time that saw the [road worker] incident or the white Haval to please get in touch, and quote event number P057394166.”