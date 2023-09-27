Roads closed as Wellington readies for protests

Roads have been closed around Parliament grounds ahead of planned protests. Photo: RNZ

Metlink is warning that Wellington commuters going out of the city on Friday will be the most affected by road closures and rerouted bus routes because of political protests around Parliament.

Hill St between Molesworth and Aitken Sts and Guildford Tce was closed just before midnight Tuesday, as was Kate Sheppard Place.

Meanwhile, the Lambton Quay and Bowen St intersection and Bunny St near the bus depot was restricted to buses only.

The closures, which are right by Wellington's train station and largest bus exchange, are expected to cause some disruption for commuters with stops moved, and routes changed.

Police said they wanted to manage traffic and access to Parliament ahead of the planned protests, which include a march from Civic Square to Parliament on Thursday.

The temporary closures are expected to lift just after midnight on Friday, police said.

Metlink public transport senior operations manager Matthew Chote told Morning Report a small number of buses had been rerouted.

"In that precinct that's closed, there's three stops on Molesworth Street and a couple that are adjacent, so a total of five that are closed [and] we cannot use.

"We're taking our buses on a different route through that several hundred metres of road there."

Chote said evening commuters during peak times out of the city would be the most affected but he did not expect huge disruption.

"It will mostly affect, in terms of large numbers, the evening peak.

"If you're coming in [for] your daily commute ... you would be dropped somewhere else nearby and have [to] walk, not using Molesworth St.

"But primarily it will be an afternoon peak where you'll be rerouted and not be picked up on Molesworth St."

But Chote said residents on the affected streets would still have access.

Central Wellington endured heavy disruption in last February after anti-mandate protesters set up camp outside parliament for nearly a month.

That was still fresh in his memory, Chote said.

"We certainly haven't forgotten February of last year ... it was a massive disruption [but] protests in of themselves are not unusual and contingencies around protests, or in fact, street parades, even camping for our university students, often take that route near that precinct.

"We do on, reasonably frequent occasions, have to deal with buses and a little bit of disruption through there.

Wellington District Commander acting superintendent Wade Jennings told Morning Report police did not yet know how many people would be at the protests.

"We'll probably have a better indication by the end of today on exact numbers as the convoy starts to move down the country," he said.

Jennings said police were in contact with the protesters, who included the Freedom Rights Coalition, the Convoy Coalition, the Stop Co-Governance and the Anti-Fascist Group.

"All of [them] have signalled their intention to demonstrate at Parliament grounds and some of them are engaging very well with us ... others less so."

So far indications suggest that the protesters will behave lawfully, he said.

"They intend to just come [to Wellington], protest and leave, we're hopeful that will happen because peaceful protesting is allowed ... but we have got contingencies in place in case that changes.

Jennings said police had set up fencing and specific entry points into parliament where officers will be able to ensure tents or large structures were not being carried in.

There would also be signs stating what was allowed into the grounds and that Parliament closes at 6pm.