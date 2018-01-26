Roaming dogs kill Bay of Plenty pets

Jackie Douthett's 9-year-old cat, Boloz, was killed by dogs in Maketu on Tuesday night. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Pet owners in the Bay of Plenty town of Maketu are living in fear for their furry friends' lives.

Roaming dogs have been blamed for fatal attacks on cats, rabbits and guinea pigs in the township, with residents out at night trying to track down the canine culprits.

Church Rd resident Jackie Douthett's 9-year-old cat, Boloz, was killed on Tuesday night.

Douthett heard a noise outside around 2am and was horrified to see two dogs attacking the cat.

"I didn't hear any growling or hissing or anything, but it was a strange noise. I had one of my other cats in the room with me and she was on the window sill and I thought she'd maybe seen another cat outside.''

When she went to investigate, she saw two dogs on her cat.

"I'm broken-hearted because he was my little fur baby, but I'm more disgusted and angry. It's been going on for about two weeks at least and it's still happening.

"I know I'm not alone. There are other cat owners whose cats have been ripped apart by these mongrels and who are wanting these dogs destroyed."

Douthett said she later found out the cat belonging a friend's mother had been killed the same night.

She said it had been hard not to be aware of the dog attacks from posts on the Facebook page Pride of Maketu but up until the night her cat was attacked the incidents all seemed to be around Town Point Rd.

"That's about 3km away from where we are," she said.

The night after Boloz was killed, Douthett spent around two hours driving around trying to find the dogs and said she was not the only one.

"The council had a couple of animal control units out there yesterday, but the problem is [the dogs] are not out during the day. Nobody that I've spoken to has ever seen those dogs roaming during the day.

"It's got us thinking they must be tied up all day while their owners are at work or something, and they are let off at night.''

She said people are scared for their cats and small animals.

"We've got chickens as well. I'm a bit worried that they may come back up here and I can't exactly lock my chickens up in the house."

Western Bay of Plenty District Council compliance and monitoring manager Alison Curtis said the first reported attack was on January 17 and occurred between 3am and 4am. Subsequent reports were received about attacks on January 19, 10, 22 and 23, all between 3am and 5am.

"All are currently under investigation; however, there is information suggesting that it is the same dogs on each occasion," she said.

"There has been very limited information available to council to help ascertain the breed of the dogs and where they are coming from, due to the time of the attacks. Officers are working with the community to gather information to help identify the dogs.

Security footage given to the council suggests the dogs are of medium to large size, said Curtis.

Lois Jewel, who has lost a cat to the dog attacks, said she hoped something would be done to stop the dogs. "All I can say is that we are completely devastated from the loss of our cat."