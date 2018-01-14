Sunday, 14 January 2018

Robber with machete demands man's hat

    A visitor from Tauranga was told to hand over his cap while being threatened by a robber holding a machete as he walked along a Hamilton street early this morning.

    The robbery happened before 4.30am this morning on Peachgrove Rd and the robber walked off after stealing the black cap with an S design. The victim was unharmed.

    Waikato District Command Centre senior sergeant Pete Simpson said the thief threatened the man with a machete and demanded his hat.

    The man handed it over and was unharmed.

    The robber was wearing jeans and a white long-sleeved T-shirt. He was a Pacific Islander.

    Simpson said police were continuing to make inquiries into the incident.

