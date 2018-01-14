Robber with machete demands man's hat

A visitor from Tauranga was told to hand over his cap while being threatened by a robber holding a machete as he walked along a Hamilton street early this morning.

The robbery happened before 4.30am this morning on Peachgrove Rd and the robber walked off after stealing the black cap with an S design. The victim was unharmed.

Waikato District Command Centre senior sergeant Pete Simpson said the thief threatened the man with a machete and demanded his hat.

The man handed it over and was unharmed.

The robber was wearing jeans and a white long-sleeved T-shirt. He was a Pacific Islander.

Simpson said police were continuing to make inquiries into the incident.