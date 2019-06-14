Robbery suspect nabbed by members of public

Police are praising members of the public who apprehended a suspected pharmacy robber in Timaru today.

Sergeant Kevin McErlain said a 51-year-old man had been charged with aggravated robbery after an incident at the Marchwiel Pharmacy in Selwyn St about 10.30am.

Sgt McErlain said the man was apprehended by members of the public "who came to the assistance of the frightened pharmacy staff [and] acted courageously".

"In general we don't encourage people to take unnecessary risks but we appreciate in this instance they acted instinctively to detain the offender until we got there."

He said police still wanted to speak to any witnesses.

"One of those people is a man in a white ute who was involved in the apprehension of the offender. We would like to hear from him."