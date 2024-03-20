Robertson gives valedictory speech as he leaves Parliament

Former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s final message is to urge politicians to give hope to Kiwis that they will see a better tomorrow that will allow them to be who they are.

That was how Robertson signed off from a measured, humorous and emotional speech which included teary acknowledgements of family and friends, passionate support for a wealth tax and the odd jibe directed at the Government, which he at one point described as a "convoy of stupidity".

Towards the end of his speech, the former Wellington Central MP noted how woven within it was his admiration of the strong women he had come to know through his life.

Strongest of all was his mother, Robertson said as the emotion caught in his throat. He said their weekly catch-ups might be a little different now but they could at least "both complain about the Government now".

Other women he applauded included a former Wellington Central MP, Marian Hobbs, who he described as a "tower of strength for the Labour movement". He said former Labour PM Helen Clark was "extraordinary" for the progressive change she achieved whilst being able to connect with voters across a wide spectrum.

As expected, Robertson included a special tribute to former PM and friend Jacinda Ardern. Working with Ardern had been his "greatest joy and privilege" Robertson said, as he noted his belief that Kiwis didn’t understand how lucky they were to have Ardern leading them through major events such as Covid-19 and the Christchurch terror attack.

"I was so very honoured to serve alongside you my friend," Robertson said of Ardern, who could not attend the House in person.

Labour leader and close friend Chris Hipkins said earlier he was looking forward to the speech as it would be "Grant at his best".

"He always puts on a good show for these things. Of course, I’m sad to see him leaving."

Hipkins said he had not seen an advance copy, saying a politician’s first and last speeches - their maidens and valedictories - should be free from critique from others so they could say what they liked.

Often maidens and valedictories are well-attended by members of the politician’s party but the level of attendance from rival political parties varies.

However, Robertson will have Prime Minister Christopher Luxon watching on in the House. The National leader said he appreciated Robertson’s service to Parliament, having first been elected as Wellington Central MP in 2008.

"I’m one of those people who believes, irrespective of your politics, irrespective of your differences, he came to this place with good intentions and he did the very best that he could.

"I disagree with a lot of what he did, but it’s actually being respectful to him."

Robertson has already confirmed he would take up the role of Otago University vice-chancellor.

The Herald has compiled a summary of his more famous ‘roasts’, in which he could be hard-hitting, sometimes brutal and cutting, and very often funny.

His general debate speeches began in August 2009 when he kicked off by describing his fellow first-term MP Simon Bridges as "modest" before saying it was believed Bridges sang Carly Simon’s "You’re so Vain" on the bus home every night.

His earlier speeches litigated the bad patches and scandals of the National Government from 2008 – 2017.

There were the heartfelt speeches: after earthquakes and disasters, after the mosque attacks. He spoke about Covid-19 and the parliamentary protests – the period he has described as the hardest in his career. He often referred to his own upbringing in Dunedin.

However, he was at his best when he reached for the tool of humour to pillory and dramatically re-tell the various woes of National in its years in Opposition. On one occasion, that included holding up artworks to represent their state, including the Assassination of Julius Caesar as a depiction of caucus meetings.