Rod Stewart adds another show, Napier gig still on

Sir Rod Stewart performing in Dunedin at a packed Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2015. Photo: CRAIG BAXTER

Good things come to those who wait - and for fans of Sir Rod Stewart, that good thing's just been announced.

Due to popular demand, the singer has added another show to his New Zealand tour.

Having already announced shows in Dunedin and Napier, the Maggie May singer will now perform a third show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday, April 9.

Tickets for the show, featuring guest performances from Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens, go on sale on Friday, March 3, and a portion of the Spark Arena concert proceeds will be donated to New Zealand disaster relief charities.

It comes after speculation Stewart may have to cancel his Napier show as the Hawke's Bay region continues to recover from devastating flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lorde and Sting have already cancelled shows in the region; however, a representative for Live Nation told The New Zealand Herald that Stewart’s show is still scheduled to go ahead.

“Live Nation will continue to monitor the recovery efforts in Hawke’s Bay and we are working towards the Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper date at Mission Estate on Saturday, April 8, proceeding as scheduled.”

Stewart last performed in New Zealand in 2015, wowing more than 23,000 fans at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium. He was due to return in February 2020 but the global Covid pandemic saw the cancellation of his shows.

Now, the rock legend is determined to get back to Aotearoa, and confirmed in November last year he would perform in Dunedin on April 5 and at the Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay on April 8.

Titled “The Hits!” tour, fans are promised a show-stopping performance that will see renditions of the star’s biggest hits including, Every Picture Tells a Story, Mandolin Wind, You Wear it Well and Tonight’s the Night.

The details

Who: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

What: “The Hits!” New Zealand Tour

Where: Dunedin, April 5, Napier, April 8 and Auckland, April 9

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/rod-stewart-tickets/artist/736200