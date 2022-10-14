Russian oligarch launches racist attack on Nanaia Mahuta

A Russian oligarch has verbally attacked Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta: saying she looks like a criminal and using a homophobic epithet. Photo: NZME

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has been verbally attacked by a Russian oligarch and close friend of Vladimir Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who controls the Wagner Group, a Russian state-backed mercenary group accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria, and Ukraine, made a homophobic remark and insulted her traditional moko kauae.

In a statement on the Russian social media platform VK, Prigozhin called Mahuta a "petuh", a derogatory Russian word for a gay man. He also said her moko kauae made Mahuta look like a criminal.

The verbal spray followed the announcement of fresh sanctions by New Zealand this week against Russia in response to its war with Ukraine.

Prigozhin, who has been impacted by the sanctions along with his children, wrote on social media: "I didn't understand at first when I saw a man with a tattoo on his lip. I was afraid that it was the prisoners who imposed sanctions, and then realized that with such a tattoo there can not be normal. Only cocks. Thank goodness you reassured me. This one's from New Zealand."

A spokesperson for Mahuta told Stuff she wasn't aware of Prigozhin's comments before being approached. She could not provide comment as she was on a foreign visit.

The comments also drew criticism from Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, who labelled them "unacceptable" and "abhorrent".

The sanctions, revealed this week by Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor, included new bans on exports and imports of luxury goods like New Zealand wine, seafood, Russian vodka, and caviar as well as products like oil and gas.

The sanctions came on the heels of deadly missile strikes by Moscow across at least 14 Ukrainian regions.

Earlier this week, the Russian embassy in New Zealand took to Twitter to mock the sanctions.

"NZ banned imports of Russian vodka and caviar. What's next? Matryoshkas, balalaikas and shapka-ushankas?" they shared.

Matryoshkas are Russian dolls, balalaikas are stringed guitar-like instruments and shapka-ushankas are Russian fur caps.

The NZ Government also announced this week that Russian billionaire oligarch Alexander Abramov was included in the latest sanctions.

Abramov is the co-founder and former chief executive of multinational steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz. He owns a $50 million lodge in Northland's Helena Bay.

In May, Mahuta confirmed the Government was considering sanctioning Abramov but had to assess the impact on New Zealanders.

Mahuta said "extensive advice" had been taken before deciding to sanction Abramov.