Sad state of affairs, says Labour leader

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has decried the coalition government's first Budget, saying it's a "sad state of affairs".

National kept its tax cut pledge today, laying out a relief package largely in line with the 'Back Pocket Boost' it campaigned on during the 2023 election.

Much attention had focused on the teased tax relief in the lead-up to today's reveal, with many economists calling for it to be scaled back or more gradually phased in.

Delivering the Budget in Parliament this afternoon Finance Minister Nicola Willis declared: "I have kept my pledge".

But other political parties are not happy.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said this is a Budget that has taken New Zealand backwards. Image: RNZ

Hipkins said it was a "sad state of affairs" and the government had broken promises

"For months, New Zealand families were promised $250 extra a week - in reality this is going to a tiny percentage of the population.

"While the minimum wage worker gets their 30 cents an hour in tax cuts, their hopes of buying a home has been ripped away. Saving money has become harder with the loss of half price public transport, free prescriptions, and the first home grant."

Hipkins said this is a Budget that has taken New Zealand backwards.

"It's a Budget that is abandoning our commitments around climate change, it's putting more children into poverty, it's cutting a lot of the things that Kiwis rely on like public transport subsidies, school lunch programmes and so on.

"The increase in funding for services like health and education isn't keeping up with the rising cost of living.

"We will see job losses in those sectors as a result of this year's Budget."

He believed the biggest losers are the next generation of Kiwis.

The Green Party said the government's "attack" on the climate would ripple through generations.

"The other day, government parties said: 'Drill, baby, drill,' and today, they may as well have said: 'burn, baby, burn'," co-leader and climate spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said.

"This government has slashed and burned almost all climate- and environmentally-minded policy whilst pouring coal, oil and gas over the roaring climate crisis fire.

"Today's Budget has seen funding from almost every major programme in the Emissions Reduction Plan absolutely gutted."