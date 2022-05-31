Santamaria exit: TVNZ boss angry over leaked email

santamaria.jpg Kamahl Santamaria quit after a complaint was made over his behaviour towards a female colleague. Photo: supplied

A top TVNZ boss has told staff he is "embarrassed" and "frankly disgusted" after an email from the chief executive was leaked to The New Zealand Herald.

The CEO has ordered a review into the state broadcaster's hiring process, following the abrupt departure of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

Santamaria quit after 32 days in the job, after a complaint was made over his behaviour towards a female colleague.

There have also been reports that he acted inappropriately - including unwanted physical advances and sending lewd emails - while working for his previous employer Al Jazeera.

Story production and operations general manager Andrew Fernie sent a furious email to staff - also now leaked to the Herald - this afternoon, saying the challenging time did not excuse leaking internal emails to other news outlets.

"When I read 'TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, in an email to staff obtained by the Herald' on the Herald website, I feel so embarrassed and frankly quite disgusted. This is the time that we should be sticking together."

He wrote that it felt like "our reputation and our brand is being wilfully destroyed right now".

"We'll get through this together, but together should not include the wider media. Look around the room. There's a team of loyal, hard-working professionals trying to do their jobs. Don't make it harder."

The initial leaked email had outlined plans for a review of TVNZ's recruitment processes.

Shortly after the leak the company released a statement regarding the situation.

Power, in the email to staff obtained by the Herald, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they were fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

He said it was his view that their recruitment policy had not been followed consistently and needed to be reviewed. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi today and once the review was complete he would share any recommendations with TVNZ staff.

"We do not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. We're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful," Power said in the email.

"I've asked senior employment lawyer Margaret Robins to review our policies, processes and practices to ensure they are fit for purpose and appropriately robust. When that review is complete I'll share any recommendations with all TVNZers."

He said there had been "many lessons" learned over the last few days and thanked staff for their commitment and care.

While Power said he was unable to comment on specific employment matters, he wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts on a "general level".

"If a team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another team member it's taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority, regardless of other matters, is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue."

That, he said, was of the utmost importance.

It is understood that staff at the state broadcaster are unhappy with the relative lack of consultation before Santamaria was made Breakfast co-host last month. He replaced John Campbell, who is now chief correspondent at TVNZ.

Earlier this morning, Minister of Broadcasting Kris Faafoi said he had sought an assurance from TVNZ that appropriate recruitment processes had been followed, RNZ reported.

"I think those things are important to make sure those processes are followed, it keeps the company safe.

"I've sought an assurance, we were given a no-surprises update, I'm not going to get into the detail of it. It's not for the broadcasting minister to get involved in HR issues within the public broadcaster."

He said at the time he was hoping to hear back within two or three days.