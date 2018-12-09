School pool vandalism 'mindless nonsense'

The pool had only been open three days after a $28,000 spruce-up, when someone climbed over the fence and threw the poolside furniture into it. Photo: Supplied

The Leithfield School community rallied on Tuesday to clean up the school pool after overnight vandalism threatened its closure.

The pool had only been open three days after a $28,000 spruce-up, when someone climbed over the fence and threw the poolside furniture into it.

‘‘It was mindless, blatant garbage.’’ Principal Sharon Marsh says. ‘‘It was someone who jumped the fence and threw all the outdoor furniture into the pool, including abig wooden pine table.

‘‘It’s just mindless stuff. It is disappointing because we have just had a big push to raise the $28,000 for the repairs and maintenance,’’ she says.

The table had become sodden and extremely heavy, having been in the pool overnight.

But, as soon as the community was alerted, they turned out in force to restore order and ensure the students could take advantage of a fine, warm day to have a swim.

There had also been offers to buy security cameras to protect the pool from further mischief.

‘‘They have all restored my faith in the community. It is typical of this community. Everyone rallies to help.’’

The school receives only $2000 from the Ministry of Education to operate the pool, which is only enough to keep it open for six weeks.

But as the school has elected to allow the community to use it on a card-key system, fundraising is the only way to keep it open for the full summer. ‘‘In terms of being a community resource it does need community support to maintain it and have it open,’’ Mrs Marsh says.

Vandalism potentially put community use at risk. ‘‘We (the school) really appreciate the support, given the very tight budget we have to operate on. Your kindness truly puts the love back in to our community.’’

Offers of support poured in through the school’s Facebook page as news of the vandalism spread. Sally McDonald said in a post that it made her mad.

‘‘Our small communities work so hard to have good facilities, and mindless idiots ruin it for everyone.’’

- by Robyn Bristow for the North Canterbury News