School staff member in court on indecency charges

The man appeared before a registrar at the Hastings District Court and was remanded on bail without plea to appear in the same court again on July 2.
His bail conditions included not to contact the complainants, not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, not to travel out of New Zealand and to surrender his passport to the court immediately.
The man was granted interim name suppression until the next court appearance.
A parent told NZME that the school emailed families on Friday to inform them that a staff member had been arrested in relation to an incident which happened at the school.
The email said the students and families involved were receiving support.
Police said earlier that the man had been taken into custody on Friday.