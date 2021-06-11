Friday, 11 June 2021

Schools in lockdown, report of shot fired in Palmerston North

    Several schools are in lockdown as police respond to reports of a possible firearms incident in Palmerston North.

    A spokesman confirmed they had received reports of a firearm was "possibly discharged" on Milson Line just before 11am.

    "Several schools in the area have been placed into lockdown as a precaution," he said.

    The Armed Offenders Squad has also been called to the scene and police are making inquiries.

    No injuries have been reported at this stage, police said.

    NZ Herald
