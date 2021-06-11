Schools in lockdown, report of shot fired in Palmerston North

Several schools are in lockdown as police respond to reports of a possible firearms incident in Palmerston North.

A spokesman confirmed they had received reports of a firearm was "possibly discharged" on Milson Line just before 11am.

"Several schools in the area have been placed into lockdown as a precaution," he said.

The Armed Offenders Squad has also been called to the scene and police are making inquiries.

No injuries have been reported at this stage, police said.