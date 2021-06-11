Schools in lockdown, report of shot fired in Palmerston North

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Several schools are in lockdown as police respond to reports of a possible firearms incident in Palmerston North.
A spokesman confirmed they had received reports of a firearm was "possibly discharged" on Milson Line just before 11am.
"Several schools in the area have been placed into lockdown as a precaution," he said.
The Armed Offenders Squad has also been called to the scene and police are making inquiries.
No injuries have been reported at this stage, police said.