Scooter caught on Auckland Harbour Bridge

img_15621_1.jpg A Lime e-scooter in Auckland. Photo: Philip Somerville

A man attempted to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge on a Lime electric scooter today.

Police were notified about 2.30pm and said they responded immediately.

Officers moved the man and the scooter from the bridge and are now speaking with him.

Lime scooters, available under a shared rental scheme, have become a common sight in central Auckland and some suburbs, and also in Christchurch.

Auckland Council and Auckland Transport are currently looking into a review to create better safety regulations for the scooters.