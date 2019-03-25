Scooter injury claims total $3m

Last month, Lime’s e-scooters were suspended in Auckland and Dunedin after a braking glitch emerged. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Scooter injuries have cost the country $3 million in the past five months - but cyclists are still more injury-prone.



During the same period the ACC paid out $10,633,313 for 20,030 bike-related injuries.

In contrast, just over 3000 skateboarding injuries cost the country $1.6 million.

In all three cases, loss of balance and personal control were given as the main reasons for lodging an ACC claim. Most people suffered soft tissue injuries, followed by cuts and stings.

Cyclists were most likely to suffer arm, knee and shoulder injuries, while scooter riders most commonly suffered injuries to their knees, arms, wrists and hands.

Thirty people were injured as a result, from about 150 incidents.