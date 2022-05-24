Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Scooter Safari raises big money for cancer

    Nicola Garlick crosses the start line. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Kirsty Robinson (left) from Bishopdale and Ruth Coppard from Methven. Photo: Star News
    Jim Lapsley of Templeton ready to go. Photo: Star News
    Robert Weir (left) from Halswell and Raymond Barnes from Lincoln. Photo: Star News
    Almost 300 riders hit the road for the biennial Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari at the weekend.

    Aboard 50cc scooters and dressed in a variety of guises, they rode 240km from Christchurch over the Southern Alps to Hokitika on Saturday, raising almost $350,000 for the Cancer Society.

    Video reporters John Cosgrove and Geoff Sloan caught up with some of the participants at McLeans Island:

    A Cancer Society spokesperson said: "There was snow on the ground in places and the wind was pretty brutal at times but they dug deep to honour their own experiences of surviving cancer, or as a tribute to loved ones lost to cancer.

    "These amazing riders and their supporters have raised an unprecedented amount to help us continue to fund our services across the Canterbury West Coast region and we are hugely grateful to them all and to everyone who supported the event in any way."

    Star News

