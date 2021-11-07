Screams and an arrest after armed police swarm Christchurch house

Police arrested the man after a three-hour operation. Photo: NZ Herald

Screams and police dogs' barks were heard from within a Christchurch property as armed officers arrested a man during a three-hour stand-off.

It comes as a homicide investigation has been launched after a teenager's death late Friday night.

Police have been at a Dunster St address since 4:50 pm today.

Two police dogs were recently seen leaving the property shortly before a man was led into a vehicle in handcuffs.

A paramedic was also on the scene.

Police cut a hole in the roof of the house during their operation.

Earlier a police negotiator was heard calling out on a loudspeaker trying to get the wanted man out of the house.

Police have surrounded a property on Dunster St in Burnside. Photo: NZ Herald

Nearby residents heard police call out saying "come on out".

"Come on man just work with me. Tell us you are ok. There are a lot of people waiting to hear from you."

"Tell us where you are. Call out."

Police fired a number of tear gas canisters into the house including in the back door.

A police spokesperson said it was a pre-planned search warrant and the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution.

Connor Whitehead, 16, died on Friday night after what police have described as a firearms incident.

Detective inspector Michael Ford said police responded to reports of a firearms incident at 11.03pm, but upon arrival the 16-year-old was dead.

A 46-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder of a teenager in a suburban Christchurch park over the weekend.