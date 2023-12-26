Screams heard before 'unexplained' death

Police are investigating an unexplained death that occurred overnight on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: NZ Herald

A woman’s desperate screams could be heard coming from a home where a person died overnight on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police say they are investigating an unexplained death at a house in Sharon Rd, Waiake, that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

A neighbour who did not wish to be named told the Herald she heard a woman screaming “help me, help me, please someone help me" at 12.30am.

"We rang the police and they said ‘stay inside and close the windows’," she said.

According to another neighbour, the tenants moved in six months ago. They said the house was raided by police in October or November.

Another person who lives in the street said there were always people coming and going from the house.

"There were cars parked up and down the road. Noisy cars," she said.

"There were quite a few people living in the house before the raid, but now they have all gone. There was only a mum and two kids left."

Another neighbour said the family who lived in the house seemed quite friendly, but they were loud at times.

He said a car was always heard revving in the driveway.

A police spokesperson said two people at the property were assisting police with inquiries.

An armed officer remained stationed out the front of the house which remains under a cordon.

Staff in blue hazmat suits could be seen entering and exiting the property.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, a manager, and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene about 1am, and no one was taken to hospital.

Children’s ride-on toys could be seen stacked over a gate at the property, with more toys in the driveway.

Christmas lights could be spotted strung up in a window at the property.

“A scene examination is due to take place today and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area."