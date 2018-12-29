Search called off for teen missing at sea

whatipu_rescue.jpg Emergency services and Surf Life Saving search off Whatipu Beach. Photo: NZME

Emergency services have called off the first stage of a search for a teenager missing off Whatipu Beach, and will regroup before returning to look for him again.

The boy has been missing since around 1pm, when he disappeared swimming at the remote surf beach in West Auckland.

It is understood the teen was with family when he was swept out to sea.

Two women went into the water to try to help him.

One woman went in up to her waist before returning to the beach.

The other, in her 20s, made contact with the man but could not get him to safety.

She has since made it back to the beach and was rushed away in an ambulance.

The teen's family were waiting for more than three hours at the water's edge and were extremely distraught.

Police received reports of an incident in the water at Whatipu Rd near Huia at 1.30pm.

In a statement released just after 3pm they confirmed that a swimmer had "entered the water and had not come out".

"Another swimmer was also out in the water at the same time, but has since returned to shore and is being attended to by emergency services," police said.

"There are currently a number of local boats, and emergency service vessels out on the water, including the police helicopter Eagle, looking for the missing swimmer."

The search is being controlled by the Coastguard.

Two Coastguard vessels NZ Steel Rescue from Waiuku and Papakura Rescue 1 were on the water.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also helping with the search.

A helicopter spokesman said as the Westpac 2 chopper crew was stood down at 2.25pm.

Around 3.45pm, the inflatable boats were pulled from the water and emergency services left the beach.

A Surf Lifesaving spokesman said they would meet at Karekare to plan what to do next.

According to marineweather.co.nz there is an 0.8m swell off Whatipu Beach today and 5 knot winds.

The beach is not patrolled by surf lifesavers.

The closest manned beach is understood to be Karekare.