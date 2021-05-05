Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Search continues for missing boy in Tolaga Bay

    Axel has been missing since this afternoon. Photo: NZ Police
    More than 100 volunteers have joined the full-scale search for a four-year-old boy missing on the East Cape.

    Police and volunteers have been looking for the boy, named Axel, since yesterday afternoon when he was reported to have walked off from his Tolaga Bay home at 3pm.

    The search yesterday included police dogs and a helicopter, and a small team continued to search in the darkness.

    The location being searched is rural and most of the community are taking part.

    Police still urgently want to hear from anyone who might have seen Axel, or has any information that can help.

    People with information can call police on 111 and quote event number P046388324.

    The blonde-haired boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it, and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

    Axel was with a small white dog when he left, but the pet has since been found.

