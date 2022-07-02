Search continues for missing Christchurch swimmer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 26-year-old did not resurface after jumping into the water last week.
Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the search team had encountered days of challenging conditions, including poor visibility.
Crews searched through about 2km of the river, downstream from the falls, yesterday.
Pools to the east of the falls were also searched with a submersible camera.
Scoles said searchers would do all they could to locate the man and return him to his family.