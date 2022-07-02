Saturday, 2 July 2022

Search continues for missing Christchurch swimmer

    The man went missing on June 24 after swimming at Maruia Falls. Photo: Wikicommons
    Searchers are out again looking for a Christchurch man missing for more than a week from Maruia Falls, in the Tasman district.

    The 26-year-old did not resurface after jumping into the water last week.

    Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the search team had encountered days of challenging conditions, including poor visibility.

    Crews searched through about 2km of the river, downstream from the falls, yesterday.

    Pools to the east of the falls were also searched with a submersible camera.

    Scoles said searchers would do all they could to locate the man and return him to his family.

