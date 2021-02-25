Thursday, 25 February 2021

8.09 pm

Search for missing Christchurch girl

    1. News
    2. National

    Joslyne Tinone. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police
    Joslyne Tinone. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police
    A 12-year-old has gone missing from her home in Christchurch.

    Joslyne Tinone was last seen at Hills Rd house, in the suburb of Mairehau, at 4.25pm today.

    Police said she is 155cm tall and of slim build, with  short-medium length blonde hair.

    Joslyne was last seen wearing dark red tights and a dark green shirt.

    Police said they and her family are concerned for her safety.

    Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P045625110.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter