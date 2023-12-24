Search resumes for diver missing in far North

Emergency services are carrying out a search in the Ahipara area, in the far North, for a diver who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

Northland police Search and Rescue and partner agencies are looking for the person who disappeared around 4pm.

A search of the shoreline, on the water and from the air last night failed to find the diver, police said.

The search was due to resume this morning, with searchers looking along the shoreline, on the water and from the air.

Police are seeking any information or sightings relating to the missing diver.