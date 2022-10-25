Search resumes for missing kayaker

Search and rescue teams will resume the search today for a man last seen kayaking on Lake Rotorua yesterday afternoon.

Police issued a plea for sightings of the kayaker on Monday afternoon as two Coastguard vessels scoured the lake for the man.

A police statement said the search was focused around the Mokoia Island area.

"The man is in a black and yellow blow-up kayak and is wearing a dark green jacket. It's not known if the man was wearing a life jacket."

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052355407.

A police spokeswoman said search and rescue teams would resume the search this morning.