Searches for missing Canterbury men

Alan Collison. Photo: NZ Police

Searches are continuing today for two Canterbury men missing in different parts of the South Island.

Police first called for sightings of Ashburton man Alan Collison (43), who left his home in a silver Toyota Surf around 6:10am on Monday.

He has not been seen since and his vehicle was found at the Kohaihai Rd car park, at the start of the Heaphy Track at Karamea about 11:30am on Thursday.

Extensive searches at the start of the Heaphy Track area have been completed over the past two days, and ground teams will continue to search the Heaphy Track today.

The terrain off the track is very dense sub-tropical bush and in parts, extremely steep with extensive hazards including waterfalls, caves and sheer drop-offs.

Alan was wearing a blue hoodie/sweatshirt, a olive green top, black and white rugby shorts and tramping boots.

He is described as 180cm tall and of athletic build, with short dark hair and noticeably blue eyes.

David Jensen. Photo: NZ Police

Police are also seeking sightings of 61-year-old Christchurch man David Jensen, who is overdue from a tramp.

Police believe David left the Lake Coleridge area on Saturday, February 20 with the intention of tramping through the Mungo Pass and coming out near Hokitika.

David was due out around Tuesday or Wednesday.

Search and Rescue teams are working from both the West Coast and Canterbury sides of the intended route today.

Anyone with information regarding either man is asked to contact police.