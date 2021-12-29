Searches under way after diver, swimmers reported missing

Ahimate Beach on the Manawatu River. Photo: NZME

A search is under way after police received a report that two people had possibly gone missing in the Manawatū River.

There are reports of up to four ambulances, police cars and a helicopter involved in the unfolding situation in Palmerston North.

Eyewitnesses say the helicopter is sweeping along the Manawatū River near the Awapuni racecourse.

Meanwhile, a diver has gone missing in Te Araroa on the North Island's East Cape, prompting searches by emergency services.

The person was scuba diving off the rocks near 566 East Coast Rd when he failed to surface.

Sea, ground, and air searches have commenced.

A report was made to police around 10.30am, a police media statement said.