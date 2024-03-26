Second arrest in relation to deadly Gisborne brawl

Photo: RNZ

Police have made a second arrest after a brawl at a 21st birthday party in Gisborne that left two dead and three injured.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the arrested man was an uninvited guest at the party and was among the injured.

The 25-year-old was discharged from Gisborne Hospital and was charged with assault and taken into custody.

He was expected to appear in the Gisborne District Court on March 27.

Police have been standing guard outside the hospital, but following the man's arrest, de Lange said police would no longer have an ongoing presence there.

Another man, 29, was arrested on Sunday and charged with injuring with intent to cause grevious bodily harm.

Chrysler Stevens-Mark and Kane Taare-Gray died in the brawl.

Stevens-Mark had been celebrating his birthday, while Taare-Gray was an uninvited guest.

The tangi for Taare-Gray will be held at Hauiti Marae in Tolaga Bay. The burial is expected to be on Friday.

Police were not able to elaborate on the cause of death, beyond the fact that both men died from injuries sustained during the brawl, de Lange said.

A karakia has been performed where the incident occurred and the scene was expected to be released back to whānau on Tuesday evening.

Officers would continue to carry out reassurance patrols in Gisborne but there had been no reported incidents related to the brawl over the weekend, de Lange said.

Police still wanted to hear from anyone who was at the party on Saturday evening or anyone who had photos or videos of the celebration or altercation, he said.