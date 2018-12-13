Second charge over needle in strawberry claim

A Timaru woman who was charged over making a false complaint to police after saying she found a needle in a strawberry has been charged with causing loss by deception.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, said as a result of enquiries police had laid a further charge against the woman.

"This is in connection with the significant quantity of strawberries that were destroyed as a result of this incident, reflecting the seriousness of the offending," Det Snr Sgt Quested said.

The 28-year-old woman claimed she found the needle in a strawberry bought from Timaru's Pak 'n Save on Monday.

The complaint prompted Foodstuffs NZ to pull strawberries from shelves at the supermarket and contact MPI and police.

The woman told Stuff she had no idea how the needle got into the punnet of strawberries.

Police yesterday said the incident was disappointing but "demonstrates that police and Ministry for Primary Industries New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) take these matters seriously".

"It also shows that, where appropriate, anyone making false reports in matters like this will be held to account."

The woman is due to appear in Timaru District Court next month.