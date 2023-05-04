Second measles case linked to infected Auckland high school pupil

Albany Senior High School. Photo: Supplied

A second case of measles in Auckland has been linked to a pupil at Albany Senior High School.

Yesterday, a case at the school was confirmed and this evening, Auckland Regional Public Health said the second person lived with the pupil and likely infected them after an overseas trip.

The new case had briefly been to the Chemist Warehouse in Albany on April 20 but there are no more known exposure events.

Meanwhile, some teachers at Albany Senior High may have to isolate for a week after a case of measles at the school.

The pupil with measles was at school while infectious last week.

Public health officials are now checking the immunisation status of staff and pupils, who in the meantime have been asked to stay home, steer clear of sports or social gatherings and avoid visitors. The school has been closed for at least two days.

Albany Senior High School principal Claire Amos was one of those isolating at home.

She told Checkpoint today had already been set aside as a teacher-only day for doing NCEA preparation.

"So our students weren't going to be in school today, and tomorrow we will be doing learning from home just while we work out what the next steps are and we find out where to from here with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health."

Wednesday was the first day the school found out about the sick pupil.

"The young person was there for two days on Thursday and Friday."

The school had an open plan learning system, Amos said.

"So there is the potential because they move around ... throughout the day, it's very difficult for us to say that young person was only in classroom A or classroom B, and that's why they've had the response that they have.

"We've had to ensure that all of our young people have their vaccination status confirmed and all of our staff, so it is erring on the side of caution."

There was potential for some staff having to isolate for a further seven days but that had not been confirmed.

Amos said immunisation rates at Albany High were on par with most of Auckland and New Zealand.

There have been concerns raised about low measles vaccination rates across the country recently.

"This is a good reminder out there for people to remember that they're vaccinated."

Many staff members were vaccinated decades ago and did not have easy access to records, they had found.

"If there's one learning I've taken away from this it's actually to find out ahead of time your immunisation status."

Amos hoped to hear confirmation on Friday about "where to from here, and what that means for our students, our whānau, our community and staff coming next week".

Coming after the Covid-19 pandemic and other educational upheavals, a measles outbreak was the last thing the school wanted.

"It's tough you know, but one thing I'm really proud of is we run a school that prides itself on its flexibility and the ability to be responsive, that we have a really robust digital strategy.

"No one wants to be put back into isolation, we'd all prefer to be learning face to face in the school.

"You know, it's a reminder that none of us can take for granted that we're returning to normal.

"We need to all be ready to respond to these issues when they occur and actually every school needs to have a plan that they're ready to work from home if they need to."