Second MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19

The Grand Millennium Hotel in the Auckland CBD. Photo: NZ Herald

A second worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

However, there is believed to be very little additional risk to the community as person has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact of a worker who tested postive last week.

"This worker and their partner have this afternoon moved to the Auckland quarantine facility," said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Earlier today the Ministry revealed the original case, a security guard at the Grand Millennium Hotel visited Bikanervala Bakery on White Swan Rd in Mt Roskill.

The time of interest is between 1.30 and 2.30pm on April 7.

Anyone who visited these locations at the time of interest is considered a casual contact and is advised to monitor for symptoms.

If you feel unwell, you should call Healthline, get a test and self isolate.

Balmoral's community testing centre is open until 5pm today, or people can visit any after-hours general practice or urgent care clinic across Auckland for a test today.

Fifteen close contacts of the Covid-infected MIQ worker, who had not been vaccinated, have now been tested for the virus and are in isolation. Thirteen have so far returned negative test results.

The worker tested positive on Tuesday.

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and none in the community, the Ministry of Health announced today.

Two of the three new positive cases in managed isolation in Auckland arrived from India between April 5 and 9, and tested positive within three days.

The third case arrived from Papua New Guinea on April 8 and tested positive on day 1 of managed isolation.

The total number of active cases across the country is now 108.

The seven-day rolling average of new border-related cases is 9.

The ministry has confirmed a ship crew member in Taranaki who was under investigation had a historical infection that has already been reported overseas. The person has since returned a negative test result.

More than 4300 Covid-19 tests were processed yesterday.