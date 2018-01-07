Second motorcycle crash in Canterbury

Hours after a 24-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Canterbury, two more motorcyclists were involved in an accident in the region.

The two motorcycles crashed on Old West Coast Road, near Redmonds Road, Darfield, at about 2.45pm today.

One motorcyclist has serious injuries and the other motorcylist has moderate injuries.

Police believe they were travelling in convoy at the time.

The Serious Crash Unit have been called to the scene and are investigating.

Diversions are in place on the following roads:

Bleakhouse Road and Redmonds Road

Pinegrove Road and Old West Coast Road.