Second teen on run from boot camp, MPs told

From left: Oranga Tamariki's chief social worker Nicolette Dickson, chief executive Andrew Bridgeman and deputy chief executive youth justice Tusha Penny at today's select committee meeting. Photo: RNZ

A second teenager is on the run from the government's trial boot camp, Oranga Tamariki senior executives have told a parliamentary committee.

Yesterday, it was reported that one of the young men taking part absconded after attending the funeral of another who had died.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice services and residential care Tusha Penny told the select committee this morning that two participants were actually on the run.

One escaped from the tangi and another a day later, she said.

Penny acknowledged the death of one of the boot camp's participants and their whānau.

Oranga Tamariki and Waikato police both confirmed the 15-year-old, who was granted bail on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral by the Youth Court, had absconded. Police were looking for him.

The New Zealand Herald reported it understood the young man who died was the fatality in a crash on State Highway 1 near Tīrau on Wednesday last week between three vehicles, including a tourist bus, which injured 14 others.

Those taking part in the pilot were released from the youth justice facility in Palmerston North in October, and have been in the community phase of the boot camp programme.

Speaking to MPs today, Penny said the whānau of the teenager who died was dealing with having to bury a son and brother - and that needed to be acknowledged first and foremost.

"We sat here probably a year ago now and said transition is going to be tough, because it's evidenced up the wazoo and everyday people are fighting. The recidivism rates we have every week going into the youth justice residences are around 60 to 80 percent.

"So I want to put that out there, because we need the reality."

Penny said she was not going to give up, despite how tough it is, and everyone in the programme has had traumatic experiences.

"Right now, two of the remaining nine rangatahi have absconded - one absconded from the tangi and one absconded a day later.

"It's been tough, we've had two of the young people arrested on charges already, one of those people the charges were withdrawn," she said.

"Do I think there will be further offending? Absolutely.

"We also though have to look for the good ... because there's always some good.

"We have one of our people in fulltime employment today, I say today because this is dynamic. We have one of our young people on work experience, we have one likely to start work soon, we have six engaged in some education course."

National MP Joseph Mooney, who chairs the social services committee, has worked as a youth advocate and criminal lawyer and got emotional talking to Penny about how tough it is to try and change young people's lives.

Penny said the boot camps have been "incredibly politicised" but the programme was making change despite the whole thing not always "being successful".

"I'm not saying this is the panacea, I'm not saying it's the answer, but I'm definitely saying what we're seeing could be an improvement for youth justice across the board with an operating model."