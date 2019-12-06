Barbara Ann Quinn. Photo: supplied

Police say they have very serious concerns for the safety of West Coast woman Barbara Ann Quinn after the 41-year-old was reported missing yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment further about the nature of the concerns saying: "It is an operational matter."

Quinn is described as 163cm tall and of medium build.

Her vehicle - a white Mazda Axella hatchback, registration KYC486 - is also missing.

Police are urgently appealing for sightings of her and anyone with information should call police immediately on 111.